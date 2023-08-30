Odessan receives 30 years in 2020 murder

A 32-year-old Odessa man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty in the shooting death of another local man in June 2020.

According to Ector County District Court records, Jonathan Roy Dawkins pleaded guilty to murdering Kevin Portillo, 23, on June 15, 2020.

Ector County District Court Judge Denn Whalen imposed the sentence.

Odessa police learned of a gunshot victim in the 1400 block of Wilshire around 3:40 a.m. June 15 and found Portillo dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined Dawkins shot Portillo during a disturbance and fled on foot.

Authorities said Portillo was the new boyfriend of Dawkins’ former love interest.

Dawkins was captured by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Angelo.

Prior to the murder, Dawkins had been convicted of various misdemeanor charges, including possession of marijuana, evading arrest and possession of a prohibited weapon, a switchblade.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related