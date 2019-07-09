Odessa American

With registration coming up for Ector County ISD schools, the district is promoting its parent portal, txConnect.
The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Summer Art Camps for kids, ages 6-12. 3D Design/Creatures will take place from 9:15 a.m. to noon July 15-19.
West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
Camp Fire West Texas is offering Kids Care, a state licensed, affordable quality program, for students enrolled in one of the following 10 Odessa campuses starting the fall: Austin, Burnet, Gonzales, Noel, Pease, Buice, Cameron, Ross, Burleson and Jordan Elementary schools.
MIDLAND Edwin Diaz homered and drove in three runs Monday as the Midland RockHounds opened a seven-game homestand with a 5-4 victory against Amarillo in Texas League action at Security Bank Ballpark.
MIDLAND RockHounds pitcher Brian Howard has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week, which was announced on Monday.
The Odessa City Council will look at requests from outside agencies for funding from hotel-motel tax dollars for programs intended to promote the city.
The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after reportedly being shot during a drug deal, and Odessa police officers are still trying to identify the shooter.
To submit a health brief, e-mail submissions to oalife@oaoa.com. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday for consideration for the following Monday’s edition.
“But pancakes are your favorite, don’t you want breakfast?”
The psychological benefits of physical exercise are often overlooked even though research shows physical activity can improve the symptoms of many existing mental illnesses. Regular exercise can impact mental illness and is often prescribed by both medical doctors as well as mental health professionals for symptoms related to depression such as fatigue, tension, anger and reduced vigor.
An infusion of growth, particularly at the middle and high school levels, is coming over the next 10 years for Ector County Independent School District, a recent demographic study by Davis Demographics shows.
The West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled Produce of the Week Club with instructor Kimberly Corazzini on Tuesdays through July 30 on the following times, dates at the following Odessa or Midland WTFB.
The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20 West, Midland, has scheduled a Brown Bag Lunch and Lecture with George Nnanna, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Engineering at UTPB, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A Parks Legado Farmers Market has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Parks Legado Town Center Plaza, 7260 E. Highway 191.
CORPUS CHRISTI Lorenzo Quintana hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning for his second home run of the game as the Corpus Christi Hooks rallied to defeat the Midland RockHounds 6-2 Sunday in Texas League action.
MIDLAND Sockers FC officially knows who it will play in the postseason.
Plains All Americans’ Cactus II oil pipeline will be beginning its line fill this week, one of several pipelines expected to become operational by the end of 2019.
Insects outnumber people 200 million to 1. Inevitably we cross paths with these critters regularly and even more so during the summer when insect activity is at its peak. Whether they are beetles, roaches, ants, spiders, mosquitoes, or scorpions…not all bugs are created equal. While most are completely harmless, a few bite or sting as part of their natural instincts to feed or defend themselves.
Question: I have a HP running Windows 10. I use Outlook for e-mail. When I click on a link in an e-mail message, I am directed to my homepage rather than the link. I have a laptop using the same setup, but it works as it should.
Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for June 27 through July 3 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.
Students get report cards. Employees receive performance evaluations. Businesses are rated by consumers, the Better Business Bureau, and state and federal agencies. But have you ever wondered who was in charge of oversight of the appraisal district?
When I think of growing grapes I think of the State of California. California is supposed to be the largest grape producer in the United States. Until three years ago, when I became involved in growing grapes in Gardendale, I would have never dreamed you could grow grapes in the West Texas area because of our extreme climate conditions. After getting involved in the Master Gardener Grape Trial, I discovered that there are more grapes grown in this area both commercially and privately than I ever imagined!
A list of reunions across the area.
John Frederick Landgraf is a man of many enthusiasms who avoids extremes and is not easily defined other than to say he embraces life in all its humor, passion and complexities.
ALPINE The Center for Big Bend Studies (CBBS) of Sul Ross State University in Alpine was rec…
ALPINE The Center for Big Bend Studies (CBBS) of Sul Ross State University in Alpine was rec…
MIDLAND Manin Sehgal has wanted to be a doctor since he was in the 7th grade and read his mo…
ALPINE Sul Ross State Univ. has been selected to receive a small grant from the U.S. Departm…
ALPINE The Sul Ross State University softball and men's tennis teams were the spring recipie…
United Way of Odessa recently announced $1,094,000 of Community Impact funding to 31 health,…
Matter of Record is a weekly listing of publicly available records at the Ector County Court…
Every year Builder magazine surveys the nation’s top builders, both public and private, and …
MIDLAND “I was not the little girl who wanted to be a ballerina; I wanted to be Indiana Jone…
Matter of Record is a weekly listing of publicly available records at the Ector County Court…
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
Odessa, TX
432-362-0004
Odessa, TX
432-333-7602
Odessa, TX
432-337-4661
Odessa, TX
432-550-3668
© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]