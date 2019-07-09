  • July 9, 2019

Odessa American

Texas news

Calendar

People

ECISD promoting filling out registration forms online

By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com

With registration coming up for Ector County ISD schools, the district is promoting its parent portal, txConnect.

Summer Art Camps

Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Summer Art Camps for kids, ages 6-12. 3D Design/Creatures will take place from 9:15 a.m. to noon July 15-19.

Gardening Series

Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com

West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Fall after-school program

Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com

Camp Fire West Texas is offering Kids Care, a state licensed, affordable quality program, for students enrolled in one of the following 10 Odessa campuses starting the fall: Austin, Burnet, Gonzales, Noel, Pease, Buice, Cameron, Ross, Burleson and Jordan Elementary schools.

K-9 officer recognized as officer of the year

By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com

Brandon Upchurch was recently honored for doing the job he loves, being a K-9 officer with the Ector County Independent School District Police Department.

What's Going On July 9

oanews@oaoa.com

ODESSA

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Diaz sparks RockHounds in series opener

By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791

MIDLAND Edwin Diaz homered and drove in three runs Monday as the Midland RockHounds opened a seven-game homestand with a 5-4 victory against Amarillo in Texas League action at Security Bank Ballpark.

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Howard earns Pitcher of the Week

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

MIDLAND RockHounds pitcher Brian Howard has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week, which was announced on Monday.

City considering outside agency funding

By Paul Wedding pwedding@oaoa.com

The Odessa City Council will look at requests from outside agencies for funding from hotel-motel tax dollars for programs intended to promote the city. 

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS July 08, 2019

Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

OPD investigating apartment shooting

Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after reportedly being shot during a drug deal, and Odessa police officers are still trying to identify the shooter. 

HEALTH BRIEFS: July 08, 2019

Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com

To submit a health brief, e-mail submissions to oalife@oaoa.com. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday for consideration for the following Monday’s edition.

CENTERS PIECE: Parenting is rewarding and tough

By Teresa Porath, MA, LPC

“But pancakes are your favorite, don’t you want breakfast?”

What's Going On July 8

oanews@oaoa.com

ODESSA

GOOD SAMARITAN: The benefits of physical exercise for mental health

By Charmaine Caldwell, PhD, LPC

The psychological benefits of physical exercise are often overlooked even though research shows physical activity can improve the symptoms of many existing mental illnesses. Regular exercise can impact mental illness and is often prescribed by both medical doctors as well as mental health professionals for symptoms related to depression such as fatigue, tension, anger and reduced vigor.

ECISD looking at more student growth, overcrowded campuses

By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com

An infusion of growth, particularly at the middle and high school levels, is coming over the next 10 years for Ector County Independent School District, a recent demographic study by Davis Demographics shows.

Produce of the Week Club

Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com

The West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled Produce of the Week Club with instructor Kimberly Corazzini on Tuesdays through July 30 on the following times, dates at the following Odessa or Midland WTFB.

Lunch & Lecture

Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20 West, Midland, has scheduled a Brown Bag Lunch and Lecture with George Nnanna, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Engineering at UTPB, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Farmers Market

Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com

A Parks Legado Farmers Market has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Parks Legado Town Center Plaza, 7260 E. Highway 191.

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Hooks rally to knock off RockHounds

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

CORPUS CHRISTI Lorenzo Quintana hit a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning for his second home run of the game as the Corpus Christi Hooks rallied to defeat the Midland RockHounds 6-2 Sunday in Texas League action.

NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: Playoff opponent set for Sockers FC

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

MIDLAND Sockers FC officially knows who it will play in the postseason.

Many pipelines becoming active soon

By Paul Wedding pwedding@oaoa.com

Plains All Americans’ Cactus II oil pipeline will be beginning its line fill this week, one of several pipelines expected to become operational by the end of 2019.

STONE: Summer guide to bug bites and stings

By Levi Stone, RN, MSN Chief Nursing Officer

Insects outnumber people 200 million to 1. Inevitably we cross paths with these critters regularly and even more so during the summer when insect activity is at its peak. Whether they are beetles, roaches, ants, spiders, mosquitoes, or scorpions…not all bugs are created equal. While most are completely harmless, a few bite or sting as part of their natural instincts to feed or defend themselves.

GEEK TO ME: Outlook hyperlinks not working properly

By Jeff Werner

Question: I have a HP running Windows 10. I use Outlook for e-mail. When I click on a link in an e-mail message, I am directed to my homepage rather than the link. I have a laptop using the same setup, but it works as it should.

DRILLING REPORT: June 27 through July 3

Permit applications approved by the Texas Railroad Commission for June 27 through July 3 for Districts 7C, 8 and 8A. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of permits approved for that leasehold.

CHIEF'S APPRAISAL: Appraisal District Audits and Progress Reports

By Anita Campbell, Chief Appraiser

Students get report cards. Employees receive performance evaluations. Businesses are rated by consumers, the Better Business Bureau, and state and federal agencies. But have you ever wondered who was in charge of oversight of the appraisal district?

MASTER GARDENERS: Growing grapes in West Texas

Pam Jenkins, Master Gardener

When I think of growing grapes I think of the State of California. California is supposed to be the largest grape producer in the United States. Until three years ago, when I became involved in growing grapes in Gardendale, I would have never dreamed you could grow grapes in the West Texas area because of our extreme climate conditions. After getting involved in the Master Gardener Grape Trial, I discovered that there are more grapes grown in this area both commercially and privately than I ever imagined!

REUNIONS: July 7

Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com

A list of reunions across the area.

Landgraf works, hunts with equal fervor

By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com

John Frederick Landgraf is a man of many enthusiasms who avoids extremes and is not easily defined other than to say he embraces life in all its humor, passion and complexities.

What's Going On July 7

oanews@oaoa.com

ODESSA

