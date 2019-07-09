Odessa American

When I think of growing grapes I think of the State of California. California is supposed to be the largest grape producer in the United States. Until three years ago, when I became involved in growing grapes in Gardendale, I would have never dreamed you could grow grapes in the West Texas area because of our extreme climate conditions. After getting involved in the Master Gardener Grape Trial, I discovered that there are more grapes grown in this area both commercially and privately than I ever imagined!