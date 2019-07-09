MIDLAND Edwin Diaz homered and drove in three runs Monday as the Midland RockHounds opened a seven-game homestand with a 5-4 victory against Amarillo in Texas League action at Security Bank Ballpark.
After the start of the Dr. Daniel Cepero Memorial Track Meet was rained out last year, meet director Stella Neboh was thankful there was no repeat of that Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
COLLEGE STATION Crane wrapped up a strong run at the Texas State 7-on-7 Division IIIChampionships Friday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
COLLEGE STATION Four Permian Basin teams got off to strong starts Thursday at the Texas State 7-on-7 Division III Championships at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
The 8-10-year-old Floyd Gwin All-Stars already have one goal checked off the list, winning the title of Texas West District 3 Champions on June 20.
The Permian Boys and Girls Basketball Camp has been rescheduled for later in July due to construction work around the Permian Fieldhouse.
COLLEGE STATION Three Permian Basin schools were among the 128 teams who found out their path to a 7on7 title Monday as part of the Texas 7on7 Championships that start Thursday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
Several Permian Basin softball players earned all-state honors from the Texas Girls Coaches Association when the teams were released Monday.
Three Permian Basin athletes were recognized as all-state players as announced Wednesday by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
LUBBOCK Call it the overall Big 12 Conference championship, only the stakes are considerably higher.
Permian girls golf coach Rodney Roman and Odessa High boys golf coach Albert Seybert both enjoy coaching the sport.
Odessa College had 37 student-athletes over six sports named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Team. The full list was unveiled by the NJCAA Tuesday.
The Lone Star Conference officially completed its recent expansion, growing to 19 members Monday.
