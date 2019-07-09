  • July 9, 2019

Odessa American: Sports

Sports

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Diaz sparks RockHounds in series opener

<p>Midland RockHounds manager Scott Steinmann, left, shakes hands with Edwin Diaz after Monday's victory against Amarillo at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland. Diaz went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, hitting a tie-breaking home run in the sixth inning.</p>

MIDLAND Edwin Diaz homered and drove in three runs Monday as the Midland RockHounds opened a seven-game homestand with a 5-4 victory against Amarillo in Texas League action at Security Bank Ballpark.

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK AND FIELD: Cepero meet offers events for all ages

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

After the start of the Dr. Daniel Cepero Memorial Track Meet was rained out last year, meet director Stella Neboh was thankful there was no repeat of that Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Crane second at 7-on-7 state tournament

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

COLLEGE STATION Crane wrapped up a strong run at the Texas State 7-on-7 Division IIIChampionships Friday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area teams finish up Day 1 of state 7-on-7 tournament

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

COLLEGE STATION Four Permian Basin teams got off to strong starts Thursday at the Texas State 7-on-7 Division III Championships at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Floyd Gwin All-Stars celebrate District 3 title

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

The 8-10-year-old Floyd Gwin All-Stars already have one goal checked off the list, winning the title of Texas West District 3 Champions on June 20.

LOCAL: Permian basketball camp rescheduled

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The Permian Boys and Girls Basketball Camp has been rescheduled for later in July due to construction work around the Permian Fieldhouse.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pools unveiled for 7on7 state tournament

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

COLLEGE STATION Three Permian Basin schools were among the 128 teams who found out their path to a 7on7 title Monday as part of the Texas 7on7 Championships that start Thursday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

HIGH SCHOOL: Permian Basin athletes earn all-state honors

Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787

Several Permian Basin softball players earned all-state honors from the Texas Girls Coaches Association when the teams were released Monday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Three area athletes earn all-state honors

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

Three Permian Basin athletes were recognized as all-state players as announced Wednesday by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Red Raiders prepared for series against familiar opponent

By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791

LUBBOCK Call it the overall Big 12 Conference championship, only the stakes are considerably higher.

GOLF: Roman, Seybert relish rare playing opportunities

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772

Permian girls golf coach Rodney Roman and Odessa High boys golf coach Albert Seybert both enjoy coaching the sport.

ODESSA COLLEGE

COLLEGE SPORTS: 37 student-athletes from Odessa College earn All-Academic honors

Odessa College had 37 student-athletes over six sports named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Team. The full list was unveiled by the NJCAA Tuesday.

  July 02

Local

Monday 07/08/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Diaz sparks RockHounds in series opener TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Howard earns Pitcher of the Week

Sunday 07/07/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Hooks rally to knock off RockHounds NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: Playoff opponent set for Sockers FC

Saturday 07/06/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Hooks hand 'Hounds another beating RECREATION: Sharks bring home tournament title TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds bounce back to beat Hooks

Thursday 07/04/2019

NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: Sockers on doorstep of division title after shutout of Laredo TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Hooks hammer 'Hounds in series opener

Wednesday 07/03/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Amarillo ends Midland's winning streak

Tuesday 07/02/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Howard hurls Midland past Amarillo, RockHounds win sixth in a row COLLEGE SPORTS: 37 student-athletes from Odessa College earn All-Academic honors NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes schedule released for 2019-2020 season

Monday 07/01/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Friedrichs' strong start lifts RockHounds towards fifth straight win TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds make roster moves COLLEGE: Odessa College teams earn academic honors COLLEGE: LSC expands to 19 members

Sunday 06/30/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds complete series sweep of RoughRiders

Saturday 06/29/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds pound RoughRiders for second night in a row INDOOR SOCCER: Rumbleweeds fall to Amarillo NPSL SOCCER: Short-handed Sockers hold off Diablos TRACK AND FIELD: Scholarship winners pay it forward as Cepero Track Meet concludes WEST OF THE PECOS RODEO: Seiler finds his voice in first trip to Pecos

Friday 06/28/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds erupt late to beat RoughRiders TRACK AND FIELD: Cepero meet offers events for all ages HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Crane second at 7-on-7 state tournament

Thursday 06/27/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds win pitcher's duel in first game back from All-Star break NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: Sockers FC earn point in draw with Fort Worth HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area teams finish up Day 1 of state 7-on-7 tournament LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Floyd Gwin All-Stars celebrate District 3 title LOCAL: Permian basketball camp rescheduled TRACK AND FIELD: Cepero Memorial track meet enters 15th year RODEO: Wright family stands out to open West of the Pecos rodeo

Wednesday 06/26/2019

TRACK AND FIELD: Neboh returns to athletic roots for summer

Tuesday 06/25/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds' Barrera named All-Star MVP as South beats North

Monday 06/24/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Barrera excited to make most of opportunity as an All-Star TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Blanco credits consistent improvement to earn All-Star nod HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pools unveiled for 7on7 state tournament

Sunday 06/23/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds' Theroux catches attention with all-star selection TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds drop series finale, stay tied for division lead

Saturday 06/22/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Friedrichs strikes out 10 in shutting down Arkansas TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Howard eager to build on all-star selection

Friday 06/21/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Travelers slip past RockHounds in late innings TEXAS LEAGUE: Finnegan blossoming as RockHounds' closer TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Arkansas keeps rolling despite managerial change

Thursday 06/20/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Deichmann excited for All-Star selection

Wednesday 06/19/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds win on error in ninth TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds' White uses consistency to shine

Tuesday 06/18/2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Diaz sparks RockHounds in second-half opener TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds honor all-stars at luncheon

