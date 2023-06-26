Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrest

A traffic stop Friday led to the seizure of 13 grams of cocaine and the arrest of an Freeport man.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado because the driver was failing to maintain a single lane in the 1300-1500 block of West County Road.

Deputies discovered the driver, Dylan Scott Myers, 30, was wanted on several warrants out of Travis and Brazoria counties and during a search of the truck, they found the cocaine in the false bottom of a WD40 can, the report stated.

Myers was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on the warrants and a $50,000 surety bond.

