Teenager accused of shooting dad

An Odessa teenager was arrested early Sunday morning following a family fight that ended when she allegedly shot her dad in the rib cage.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Alayna Myers’ mom, 39, told authorities her husband pushed and shoved her to the ground and Myers tried to stop him by hitting him with a metal frying pan.

The Pointer Lane resident said as she was leaving the house, her daughter fired a single round at her husband, who was following her, but walking away from the teenager, the report stated.

Officers learned the man, 39, suffered a broken rib from the 9 mm bullet, the report stated.

Myers was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

She remained in the Ector County jail Sunday on a $50,000 surety bond.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related