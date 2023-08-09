Gunshot victim uncooperative, police seeking help

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who shot another man in the shoulder shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the department, dispatchers received a 911 call about a gunshot victim at the Day’s Inn on South John Ben Shepperd Parkway. When they arrived, the 23-year-old man with the gunshot wound was uncooperative with police and taken to a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 40s, occupying a black Cadillac Escalade. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009221.

