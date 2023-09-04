Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Expired tags and erratic driving led to a 48-year-old woman being arrested on drug charges early Friday morning.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy noticed a Ford Ranger with expired tags swerving off the road while traveling on West Mockingbird Lane around 12:30 a.m.

When the deputy pulled the truck over, Melissa Davila Workman gave him permission to search it and he found five codeine/acetaminophen pills she didn’t have a prescription for in her purse along with 11.9 grams of methamphetamine, the report stated.

She was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. She was released Saturday after posting surety bonds totaling $37,500.

