Ector County man facing indecency charge

A 48-year-old Ector County man was arrested early Monday morning after an 8-year-old girl told a forensic interviewer he touched her inappropriately.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said dispatchers received a call from a home in the 7000 block of Sprague Road shortly after 4 a.m. from a woman who said her daughter told her the man had touched her privates.

The girl later repeated the allegation to a forensic interviewer at Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center, Griffis said.

Guillermo Carrasco Lujan was arrested on suspicion of indecency with a child, sexual contact. No bail has yet been set.

