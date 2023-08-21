Identity of Cordarius discovered

Midland Police discovered the identity of the individual known as Cordarius. The ongoing investigation revealed the individual as 24-year-old Cordarius Lashun Pegues of Midland, according to a City of Midland news release issued Monday.

Charlotte Latasha Pegues of Midland, 47, the mother of Cordarius, was arrested today for Exploitation of a Disabled Individual, the release said.

The citizens of Midland, along with the abundance of concern for Cordarius nationwide, assisted officials involved with the case in identifying Cordarius. Officials with the City of Midland, the Midland Police Department, and all agencies involved, would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and help. A special thank you to the news media in helping to elevate the story of Cordarius to a national level, the release said.

The investigation continues.

