Texas Rangers investigating death of man shot by MPD

The Texas Rangers have been brought in to investigate the death of a man who was shot to death early Friday morning by a Midland police officer.

According to a City of Midland news release, officers got a call shortly before 2 a.m. about a stabbing incident in the 800 block of West Interstate 20.

When an officer tried to detain the suspect, Andrew A. Rodriguez, the 23-year-old charged at the officer with a knife, the news release stated. The officer shot him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rangers were asked to investigate per MPD protocols.

