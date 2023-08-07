MISD police investigating vandalism

Midland ISD police are investigating the vandalism of senior parking spots at Legacy High and Midland High Schools that took place overnight Saturday.

As a part of the investigation, MISD is releasing two surveillance videos that appear to show the people responsible. MISD asks for the public’s help in identifying the two people seen in the video, a news release said. Video links from LHS parking lot: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jecBf2Q35ocNixRPGDjktHeQfTPCllu8?usp=sharing

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip for Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS. MISD will seek disciplinary and criminal charges as appropriate upon completion of the investigation. The district would like to extend our deepest apologies to the students of the Class of 2024 who were affected by this, many of whom have already repainted the design in their designated parking space.

