Woman accused of threatening husband with knife, hammer

An Odessa woman was arrested Friday morning after her husband accused her of threatening him with a knife and hammer.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a North Meadow Avenue resident, 38, told officers Brandi Dufresne, 31, grabbed the weapons the night before after he told her he was leaving for Louisiana and threatened to “smash his brains.”

Dufresne admitted to grabbing the knife and hammer, but said she was only going to use them to destroy her husband’s truck to prevent him from leaving, the report stated.

Dufresne was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. She was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting a $20,000 surety bond.

