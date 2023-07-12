Two arrested in Saturday homicide

Two people have been arrested in connection with Saturday’s death of a 35-year-old man.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Sebolt, 25, and Lori Grantham, 51, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were booked into the Ector County Adult Detention Center.

Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of West 56th Street around 6:20 p.m. Saturday about an ambulance run. When they arrived, they discovered Europe Von Brynteson dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator J Calderon at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS

