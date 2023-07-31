Tips lead to arrest of robbery suspect

A 27-year-old Odessa man was arrested Thursday, roughly three weeks after he allegedly robbed a convenience store clerk at knife-point.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Coleton Bizzell walked into the DK store in the 5100 block of North Dixie Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. July 5, showed the clerk a knife and demanded she let him take whatever he wanted.

Surveillance video showed Bizzell walking behind the counter, selecting items and telling the clerk that if she called the “law” he’d hurt her, the report stated.

Bizzell was identified after the video was shared with the public and detectives compared the video with Facebook photos and his previous mugshots, the report stated.

Bizzell was arrested on an aggravated robbery warrant. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on an $80,000 surety bond. Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

