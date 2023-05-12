Police seize 16 grams of meth, make arrest

Members of Odessa Police Department’s intelligence division arrested an Odessa man Thursday after finding 16 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a North Adams Avenue residence.

According to an OPD report, officers executed a search warrant on the home, located in the 2700 block, around 5:30 p.m. and found the drugs, scales and baggies in a bedroom with Zachary Aguirre.

Aguirre admitted to being a drug dealer, the report stated.

Aguirre was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Friday on that charge and a parole violation charge.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related