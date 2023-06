At about 6:15 p.m., May 22, a criminal mischief occurred at Prevailing Word of God Ministries, 1920 N. Jackson Ave.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject threw a large rock through the front door, causing approximately $1,500 worth of damage, a news release said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance photos is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0006186.

