OPD investigating trailer theft

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft at Sparklight located at 4701 E. 52nd St.

According to an OPD press release, investigation revealed that two unknown male subjects cut a fence and stole a $10,000 utility trailer. The suspects were occupying a red Ford Ranger with no tailgate.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0005001.

