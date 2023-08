The Odessa Police Department is investigating a package theft from a residence located on Old Lampasas Trail.

According to an OPD press release, at approximately 5 p.m. on July 14, an unknown male subject stole a package from a residence located on Old Lampasas Trail.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0008175.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related