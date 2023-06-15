OPD investigating Hobby Lobby theft

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. May 15 at Hobby Lobby, located at 4642 E. University.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject stole approximately $220 worth of merchandise and left the scene in a small white SUV.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0005901.

