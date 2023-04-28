Odessan found shot to death

An Odessa woman was found shot to death Thursday and the Odessa Police Department hopes the community will come forward with leads.

According to an OPD news release, officers were asked to check on the welfare of Crystal Williams, 36, at her Faudree Ranch Apartment and found her deceased from a gunshot wound.

Investigators have several leads, but would appreciate help from the public. Anyone with information should call the Odessa Police Department Homicide Unit at 432-335-3333 or Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

