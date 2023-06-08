Odessan facing felony drug charges

The Odessa Police Department and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office seized one pound of marijuana and two ounces of cocaine Tuesday while executing a search warrant.

According to an ECSO report, authorities found the drugs while searching an apartment in the 4600 block of Oakwood Drive and arrested Steven Tovar, 41, on suspicion of possession of marijuana, a state jail felony, and possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Tovar was released from the Ector County jail Wednesday after posting surety bonds totaling $32,000.

