Odessan arrested on child porn charge

An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after authorities said they found 66 child pornography images and videos on a phone he temporarily had in his possession.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Luis Angel Garcia, 25, was provided a Samsung cell phone in mid-June and when he failed to pay for it, the owner took it back a couple of weeks later.

When going through the phone the woman told police she found multiple child porn images in Garcia’s iCloud gallery, the report stated.

Detectives obtained search warrants for the cell phone and found images and videos of babies, toddlers and teens engaged in sexual conduct, according to the report.

Garcia is facing one second-degree felony charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography and remains in the Ector County jail on a $50,000 surety bond.

