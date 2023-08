Odessa Student Crime Stoppers member Cooper Aranda has been appointed to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.

Cooper, who is a senior at Odessa High School will take the Oath of Office at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, in the Honorable Judge Denn Whalen’s 70th District court room on the 3rd floor of the Ector County Courthouse, 300 N Grant Ave.

Cooper is the first student in the history of Texas Crime Stoppers to be appointed to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.

