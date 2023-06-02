Joint effort results in 26 arrests

More than two dozen people were arrested last week in a collaborative effort by multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release that was issued Thursday, throughout May 24 and May 25 law enforcement officers from several agencies in Midland and Ector conducted 84 traffic stops to “disrupt violent crime and apprehend violent criminals.”

As a result of those traffic stops, they arrested 17 people on various felony charges after they were observed committing crimes and they arrested nine on outstanding warrants, the release stated. The officers seized stolen vehicles and stolen property including at least one stolen gun.

“Significant” amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin were also seized along with $28,000 in ill-gotten money, the release stated.

