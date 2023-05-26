Fatal crash yields 15-year prison sentence

A 22-year-old Odessa man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday in connection with the August 23 death of a San Antonio motorcyclist.

According to Ector County District Court records, Steven Ray Ramos pleaded guilty to accident involving death and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court sentenced Ramos to 15 years on the first count and a concurrent 10 years on the evading charge.

Ramos was traveling west on Monahans Street in a Toyota Camry when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign shortly before 11 p.m. and struck Mark Helbert, 33, who was heading south on Grant Avenue on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Helbert died at Medical Center Hospital.

Ramos fled the scene, but was arrested later that night.

