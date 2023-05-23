Elderly man arrested on sexual assault charge

A 79-year-old man was arrested Sunday after a 14-year-old girl told authorities he sexually assaulted her three years ago.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, a woman called the sheriff’s office on April 28 and said a young relative told her Neftali Moreno Talamantes had sexually assaulted her.

The girl told both a sexual assault nurse examiner and a forensic interviewer at Harmony Home Child Advocacy Center Talamantes had digitally penetrated her when she was 11, the report stated. She declined a physical examination.

When an investigator called Talamantes, the septuagenarian told him he’d be contacting an attorney.

A warrant for Talamantes was issued Friday and he was booked into the Ector County jail Sunday on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

He remained in custody Tuesday on a $100,000 surety bond.

