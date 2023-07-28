Ector County Felony Dispositions: July 28, 2023

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office.

Michael Castillo. Possession of child pornography, 25 counts. Aggravated sexual assault of a child. Jury conviction after 11 minutes of deliberations. Life sentence plus a concurrent 250 years imposed after 20 minutes of deliberations.

Jesus Chavez. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty in federal court.

Keshawn Jones. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and driving while intoxicated. Placed on 12 months community supervision.

Jahmal Stevens. Tampering with government documents. Dismissed. Defendant pleaded guilty in federal court.

Michael Tarin. Three counts aggravated sexually assault of a child. Dismissed. Cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Juan Jesus Vargas. Indecency with a child sexual contact. Dismissed, unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related