Ector County Felony Dispositions & Indictments: July 21, 2023

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office.

LaPaul Scaggs Jr. Sexual assault of a child. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to enticing a child away from custodian. Ten-year suspended prison sentence. Five years community supervision with 300 hours community service.

Moses Porras. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Pleaded guilty. Four years deferred adjudication with 240 hours community service.

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony indictments from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office.

Ervey Luna. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related