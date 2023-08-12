Ector County Felony Dispositions: August 12, 2023

The following is a list of recent first and second-degree felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office.

Dalton Carter. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Charles Miguel Flores. Pleaded guilty. Two counts aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Aggravated robbery. Thirty years Texas Department of Corrections, plus concurrent term of 20 years.

Anthony Christopher Mejia. Burglary of a habitation with intentions of committing another felony. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.

Angela Rodriguez. Burglary of a habitation. Dismissed. Pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.

