ECSO seeks public’s help in connection with shooting

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying a man who shot a convenience store clerk twice in the ankle with a BB gun Thursday morning.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said a clerk at the Stripes at 807 N. FM 1936 argued with two people over the use of the store’s bathroom around 3:30 a.m. and one of the men shot out of his car as they were driving away, striking the clerk twice.

The clerk was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

Authorities know the suspects were in a white car, but the store’s video surveillance isn’t the best, Griffis said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or who can identify either of the suspects, should contact Investigator Kristufek at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

