The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unsuccessful Tuesday night robbery.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said a man wearing a mask entered the Lucky’s Game Room, 4801 Andrews Highway, at 9:45 p.m., pulled a gun and demanded money from an employee.

“The worker ran into the office and barricaded herself. The robber could not gain access so he departed,” Griffis said via text.

