Convicted felon arrested after pursuit

A 41-year-old California man with an extensive criminal history was arrested Tuesday after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase in a stolen truck.

According to a DPS arrest affidavit, two troopers spotted a Ford F350 with fictitious tags on Interstate Highway 20 near FM 1936. When they tried to pull the driver over, he refused and the troopers saw him throw a .45 caliber Glock out of the passenger-side window 10 miles into the pursuit. He pulled over about a mile later.

The troopers determined the Ford F350 had been reported stolen in Harrison County, the affidavit stated.

Antonio Solorio was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Solorio remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on a U.S. Marshal’s hold and surety bonds totaling $87,500.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related