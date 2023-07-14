Broken promise leads to arrest

A 55-year-old man who reneged on an agreement to help detectives after allegedly being caught with 23 grams of methamphetamine has been arrested.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy and FBI agent found the drugs inside David James Nighswonger’s Boles Road RV on April 12, but they agreed they wouldn’t arrest him after he said he wanted to cooperate with them and provided information they thought would assist in future narcotics-related investigations.

As of July 5, Nighswonger had failed to cooperate with law enforcement officers so they obtained a warrant for his arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison, the report stated.

He was booked into the Ector County jail early Friday morning. No bond has been set yet.

