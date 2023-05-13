Arrest made in fentanyl case

A 27-year-old Odessa man who authorities said was caught with deadly fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills in October was arrested on a warrant Friday.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives in the department’s intelligence division heard Clinton Tyrel Williams might be selling M30 pills and had a confidential informant set up a meeting to buy 10 such pills from him.

After Williams sold the pills to the informant he walked into the roadway and detectives stopped him, the report stated.

The detectives found 3.3 grams or 31 pills on Williams and released him pending further investigation, according to the report.

A warrant was issued for Williams arrest on suspicion of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

He was booked into the Ector County jail and remained there Saturday on a $60,000 surety bond.

