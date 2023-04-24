Notrees man accused of threatening mom

An Ector County man was arrested Thursday morning after his mom accused him of holding a knife to her throat.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies received a 911 disturbance call from the 100 block of West Highway 302 in Notrees around 11 a.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived, a 54-year-old woman told them her son, Marc Lee Neatherlin, 33, kicked in her bedroom door and held a 10-inch knife to her throat, the report stated. On his way out the door, the woman said her son threw the knife at her, but he missed and the knife struck some curtains.

The knife was still stuck in the curtains when deputies arrived, the report stated.

Neatherlin was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Neatherlin remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $35,000 surety bond.

