WEDDING: Roberts-Trowbridge

Brittany McKhailey Roberts and Rusty Fisher Trowbridge were married September 27, 2019 at Spirit Ranch in Lubbock, Texas with Tony Ward officiating.

Brittany is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck and Kathy Roberts of Odessa. She is the granddaughter of Daniel H. Gray Sr. and the late Wanda Gray of Odessa, and Iva Jaye Roberts and the late Charles E. Roberts Sr. of Big Springs, Texas. Brittany is a graduate of Permian High School, and a first in class, Sigma Cum Laude, Honors graduate of Texas Tech University from the School of Art with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design. She works at Design Envy, and is also a Freelance Graphic Designer in Lubbock.

Rusty is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Trowbridge of La Vernia, Texas. He is the grandson of Carl and Reta Loyd of San Antonio, Texas, Bo and Dorthy Trowbridge of Coleman, Texas, and Harold and Arles Means of Floresville, Texas. He is a graduate of La Vernia High School, and graduated from South Plains College with an Associate of Applied Sciences. He is the Technical Director at Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock, and is self-employed.

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon to Oregon. They reside in Lubbock.