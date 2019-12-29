WEDDING: Pickens-Coppedge

J. R. Pickens of Odessa Texas and Peggy Coppedge of Snyder Texas announced their marriage December 22, 2019 at The Word is Life and Deliverance Church in Snyder Texas.
Posted: Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:30 am
J. R. Pickens of Odessa Texas and Peggy Coppedge of Snyder Texas announced their marriage December 22, 2019 at The Word is Life and Deliverance Church in Snyder Texas.
Posted in Weddings, West Texas Brides on Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:30 am. | Tags:
Odessa, TX
432-550-3668
Odessa, TX
432-333-7602
Odessa, TX
432-362-0004
Odessa, TX
432-337-4661
© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]