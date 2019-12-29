  • December 29, 2019

WEDDING: Pickens-Coppedge

Posted: Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:30 am

J. R. Pickens of Odessa Texas and Peggy Coppedge of Snyder Texas announced their marriage December 22, 2019 at The Word is Life and Deliverance Church in Snyder Texas.

