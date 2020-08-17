  • August 17, 2020

Water main break

Posted: Monday, August 17, 2020 4:08 pm

Water main break

A contractor hit a 16-inch water main in the area of 91st and Andrews Highway. Customers may experience low water pressure in that area. Crews are on site, and repair is expected to take a few hours.

Posted on Monday, August 17, 2020 4:08 pm.

