Veterans event will be back in '21

Show of Support has joined the list of organizations to call off 2020 event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The organization announced that its annual banquet, scheduled for Nov. 19 at Midland County Horseshoe Arena, and hunt is being postponed with the intent of being combined with the 2021 event.

“We just wanted to try to keep everybody safe, but it was a hard decision to make,” Show of Support founder Terry Johnson said. “This would be our 17th year. I don’t want to say we’re cancelling it. I like to say we’re postponing it to next year and we’ll do something bigger and better.

“I hate doing it. I hated making that call, but we will be back bigger and better. What really prompted me to make my decision was the day I learned that the Oil Show had canceled. It was time for me to do the responsible thing and postpone this to next year.”

Johnson started Show of Support in 2004 as a way to honor wounded veterans and demonstrate public support for military men and women by providing outdoor hunting adventures. Each November, the organization brings 20 military couples from across the United States to Midland to show appreciation for their service and sacrifices, according to the group’s website (www.showofsupport.org). The program also seeks to bring public awareness to the outdoor sports of hunting and fishing, respect for resources and the care and preservation of those assets.

“We usually have about 1,200-1,400 people the night of our banquet,” Johnson said. “We just felt like this year with the way things are going that it’s not good to put people in a position where there’s such close quarters.

“Another concern is we’re bringing in 20 couples — an injured veteran and their spouse — from literally all corners of the country. We just didn’t want to bring something in, didn’t want to send something back if it were to happen.”

Johnson said he still wants to commemorate Nov. 19, the Thursday before Thanksgiving, in some way to honor this year’s selected veterans.

“We’ll try to come up with something to do just in remembrance, to kind of save the date,” he said. “We always have this banquet the Thursday before Thanksgiving. We’re just kind of looking to keep it in everybody’s mind, looking for ideas that we can do that just causes everybody to stop and think for a minute and say a prayer for our injured veterans.”

Johnson said there are other events that will Show of Support to, at least indirectly, honor wounded veterans.

“Veterans Day is the week before our banquet and it just worked out that way,” he said. “I picked the Thursday before Thanksgiving because that’s a sacred hunting weekend. It had nothing to do with waiting until Veterans Day was over.

“I hope Veterans Day will have more of a presence this year to try to keep everybody’s thoughts toward Show of Support and injured veterans. We’re hoping next March that CBT will be able to do their fishing tournament and be able to bring attention to these guys again. At that time, we bring in six of our alumni to be part of the fishing tournament, let everybody meet them and see them again and start building momentum for the next banquet.”

Johnson said the program is well enough established that it can withstand the loss of this year’s events and be ready to resume in 2021.

“As the founder, I hope never to lose the momentum that this community — the Permian Basin, everyone in Odessa — has built for this event,” he said. “It’s very hard for me to say let’s sit out a year because it’s Midland-Odessa’s event. But I think in the best interest of everybody’s safety, we will back off this year.

“By no means are we not a viable operation. We’re staying in touch. Most of our couples were already selected and we visited with them. They know we’re going to be here next year.”

In addition to the banquet and hunt, an associated fishing tournament was canceled earlier this year because of the pandemic.

“There’s a group of folks here in Midland that were at the banquet the first year we did the banquet,” Johnson said. “They got together and committed to putting on a fishing tournament to help us raise funds. It’s called CBT Charity.

“With the way things are going at Lake Amistad, the tournament was going to be in March, and that’s when all this hit. Lake Amistad shut down fishing tournaments, so they rescheduled it. The crowd size that they’ve always had has been shut down. It didn’t crumble, but some things just got in the way.”

Johnson said making the move early, more than three months before the banquet, helps avoid even bigger problems.

“Right now was the time to do it,” he said. “Either do it now or keep moving forward and maybe find ourselves in a worse position two weeks out. I didn’t want it to be something like that.

“We got a lot of things in place to have our banquet this year, but we will hang onto those things for next year and be that much ahead. That’s why I hope we can do bigger and better next year. We’ll have done a lot of the work and maybe we can add on to it.”

While events are postponed, Show of Support is still accepting donations to fund the program and provide wounded veterans with hunting gear, hunting adventures, travel, meals, accommodations and material support.

“We went through a train crash and survived and came back bigger and stronger,” Johnson said. “We will go through coronavirus, we will survive and we will come back bigger and stronger.”