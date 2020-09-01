Thompson touts business background

Steve Thompson, 71, said he is looking to run for the district two seat because he loves Odessa and it feels like the right thing to do.

“I’ve served six years on the hospital district board, I’ve been on the chamber of commerce board. It’s not like it’s just now,” he said adding that he’s been in Odessa his whole life and has served in other areas including the Odessa Industrial Development Corporation, which is now Grow Odessa and was also a board member on the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

Thompson said that he doesn’t have an opinion on what the city council does well or what they can improve on, but added that the past council in all has done a great job.

“I don’t really have an opinion at the moment,” he said during a phone interview, “I’ve got to get in there and see what’s going on and see where everything really is at. I can’t tell enough from the news reports here,” he said adding that the he knows the city is growing and there are a lot of infrastructure problems.

Thompson, a graduate of Permian High School and Texas Tech University, said that he will bring 40 years of business experience to city council. He retired in 2014 from his position as president and CEO of STA Benefits, Ltd., a company that provides consulting for life insurance, health insurance and corporate benefits.

“I owned my own company for 40 years, I think that qualifies me,” he said, “I just come from the business world and I know we’ve had good other business leaders on there…It’s a little bit different since I come from a health and welfare background business wise so it’s a little different than selling nuts and bolts.”

Thompson said he served on the hospital district board and helped get the hospital sales tax passed and he hopes to serve the city with the same passion he did on the hospital board.

He said he was also on the hospital district board when the hospital gave some of the sales tax back to the city.

“That’s why Odessa Development Corporation exists today. They got that sales tax back so I was involved in all of that.”

He said that it’s “appropriate” that ODC spend money on oil and gas because it is the main economy in Odessa.

Thompson said that he’s not running on any particular issue, but said that he knows, “the infrastructure is old and needs a facelift.”

“I know that we’re laying water and sewer lines down in a hurry and that’s gotta put a lot of pressure on the system,” he said.

Thompson said that he doesn’t have any plans while running for council and said that he doesn’t think he’ll be any different than previous councilman.

“The citizens have the same old thing. They don’t want raising taxes, they don’t like increased taxes, property evaluations and all that kind of thing. Every citizen group is basically the same and I can say I got to get in there and see where everything is at,” he said.

As far as what he hopes to achieve in city council, Thompson also said that is contingent on whether he is elected or not.

“If I’m elected then I’ll look at it. See what needs to be done, prioritize it and go from there. That’s just the way I do things.”

He spoke on not having an agenda and said his only agenda is Odessa and that priorities will present themselves once he’s in office.

“I just have to go see, see where the current council is headed and those that are going to be left on the council. See where they want to go and see if that fits what I think is necessary once I take a look at it. There’s just stuff we don’t get to see and you don’t ever get enough through the newspaper or the TV set to figure that out.”

Thompson spoke on not having opinions until he was elected and said that his record speaks for itself.

“You can’t make an opinion on something when you really don’t know all the facts. Just give me the facts. I don’t have any facts. So, when I get facts then I’ll be able to have an opinion on what’s good, what’s bad or what needs to be done.”

Thompson said that he wants to make long-term decisions for the city and that he is not focused on just one specific issue.

“That’s one of those things that when people vote people into office, they should be looking at the personal qualifications that they have over time and trust the fact that I can run a business for 40 years and never missed a payroll, never missed a rent track, so I’ve got to be able to do something. I was able to retire so I did something right along the way so I think I can bring that expertise to the city. That’s all I’m trying to do.”