WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB sees season end in loss to St. Edward's

The UTPB women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament, falling 3-0 to St. Edward’s Saturday at Lewis-Chen Family Field.

The Hilltoppers also defeated the Falcons 3-0 Wednesday at the UTPB Soccer Field. Sarah Preston led the way for St. Edward’s with a hat trick. She scored her first goal in the 10th minute and followed that up with a pair of goals in the second half to seal the victory.

Blair Woodward had five saves for UTPB and the Falcons finished with two shots for the game. St. Edward’s advances to play at No. 2 seed Lubbock Christian on Tuesday.