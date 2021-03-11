WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Lubbock Christian strikes quickly to get past UTPB

Two quick goals was all Lubbock Christian needed to defeat the UTPB women’s soccer team, 2-0, in Lone Star Conference play Wednesday at Falcon Field.

The Falcons kept things tight early in the first half of the loss, despite consistent attacks on goal from Lubbock Christian.

Allison Scott opened the scoring for the Lady Chaps at the 19-minute mark, getting open on the far post on a corner kick and pushing the ball past UTPB goalkeeper Blair Woodward.

Woodward kept the ball out of her goal for a large remainder of the first period, until Lubbock Christian’s Lindsey Elison came open down the right wing to give her team a 2-0 advantage.

The Falcons (0-5 overall, 0-2 Lone Star Conference) showed signs of life offensively before the halftime break with shots from Laurice Ortiz and Hannah Gore.

One of UTPB’s shots was on target, compared to eight from Lubbock Christian (3-3, 1-1).

Things started turning around for the Falcons throughout the second half, as they held the Lady Chaps on their own side of the field and away from goal for much of the period. UTPB began finding space in the Lubbock Christian defense, giving forward Lauren Marenco an opportunity to run down the wings before crossing the ball into the middle to create chances.

The Lady Chaps managed four more shots in the second half, all of them going wide of the mark. Scott looked to extend the lead for her team to open the second half, but her shot went over the crossbar.

UTPB’s most dangerous play of the period came when Hayley Sawyer beat the Lady Chap defense, but saw her shot go wide of the right post. Lubbock Christian still managed one more scoring opportunity right before the final buzzer sounded with Celia Duarte’s shot going over the Falcon goal.

UTPB head coach Lynsey Winkler said it was good to see her team problem solving on the field.

“We struggled the first 20 minutes of the game, they were high pressing us and we worked it out on our own,” Winkler said. “We started to create more chances in the second half; I thought that we dominated the second half we just are struggling to find the back of the net.”

The Falcons will continue conference play against Texas A&M International on March 17 at Falcon Field.

