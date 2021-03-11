  • March 11, 2021

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Lubbock Christian strikes quickly to get past UTPB - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Lubbock Christian strikes quickly to get past UTPB

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 11:58 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: Lubbock Christian strikes quickly to get past UTPB Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Two quick goals was all Lubbock Christian needed to defeat the UTPB women’s soccer team, 2-0, in Lone Star Conference play Wednesday at Falcon Field.

The Falcons kept things tight early in the first half of the loss, despite consistent attacks on goal from Lubbock Christian.

Allison Scott opened the scoring for the Lady Chaps at the 19-minute mark, getting open on the far post on a corner kick  and pushing the ball past UTPB goalkeeper Blair Woodward.

Woodward kept the ball out of her goal for a large remainder of the first period, until Lubbock Christian’s Lindsey Elison came open down the right wing to give her team a 2-0 advantage.

The Falcons (0-5 overall, 0-2 Lone Star Conference) showed signs of life offensively before the halftime break with shots from Laurice Ortiz and Hannah Gore.

One of UTPB’s shots was on target, compared to eight from Lubbock Christian (3-3, 1-1).

Things started turning around for the Falcons throughout the second half, as they held the Lady Chaps on their own side of the field and away from goal for much of the period. UTPB began finding space in the Lubbock Christian defense, giving forward Lauren Marenco an opportunity to run down the wings before crossing the ball into the middle to create chances.

The Lady Chaps managed four more shots in the second half, all of them going wide of the mark. Scott looked to extend the lead for her team to open the second half, but her shot went over the crossbar.

UTPB’s most dangerous play of the period came when Hayley Sawyer beat the Lady Chap defense, but saw her shot go wide of the right post. Lubbock Christian still managed one more scoring opportunity right before the final buzzer sounded with Celia Duarte’s shot going over the Falcon goal.

UTPB head coach Lynsey Winkler said it was good to see her team problem solving on the field.

“We struggled the first 20 minutes of the game, they were high pressing us and we worked it out on our own,” Winkler said. “We started to create more chances in the second half; I thought that we dominated the second half we just are struggling to find the back of the net.”

The Falcons will continue conference play against Texas A&M International on March 17 at Falcon Field.

>> Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 11:58 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
63°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 81°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 57°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 81°/Low 58°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 75°/Low 41°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]