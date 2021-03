WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB finishes fourth in Victoria

The UTPB women’s golf team finished in fourth place following the completion of the Claud Jacobs Invitational Monday at The Club at Colony Creekt.

Kristen Parsons was the top finisher for the Falcons with a two day total of 164 (80-84) to end the tournament tied for 13th. Teammate Hailey Cernoch (79-86—165) finished just behind her in a tie for 16th place.

Texas Wesleyan (317-300—617) took the team title thanks to all five golfers finishing in the top seven individually. The team was led by Emily Hunt (75-74—149, who won the individual title by five shots over Houston-Victoria’s Leah Lerma (75-79—154).