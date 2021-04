WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: Falcons wrap up season at Lone Star Conference Championship

ARLINGTON The UTPB women’s golf team closed out its 2020-2021 season with a 15th place finish 2021 Lone Star Conference Women’s Golf Championships Wednesday at Texas Rangers Golf Club.

The Falcons (323-330-321—974) were led by Emily Serrano, who finished with a three-day total of 227 (75-76-76) to end in a tie for 32nd. Alexandra Michelena (82-81-83—246) finished 19 strokes behind Serrano to place 62nd. Logan Clayton, Hailey Cernoch and Kristen Parsons rounded out the scoring for UTPB.

Dallas Baptist (272-285-284—841) clinched the conference championship with Olivia Mitchell (66-71-68—205) capturing the individual title by two shots over Sophie-Charlott Hempel (68-70-69—209) from Texas A&M-Commerce. Texas A&M-Commerce finished second in the team standings followed by St. Mary’s.