WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB's Quaadman earns honor

UTPB’s Alexus Quaadman was named to the All-Lone Star Conference third team, the conference announced Wednesday.
Quaadman, a sophomore, led the Falcons in rebounds (124) and blocks (15).
She was second on the team in points scored with 127 and shot better than 50 percent from the field, making 50-of-99 field goal attempts.
