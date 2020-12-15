  • December 15, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB pulls away for victory over Western New Mexico

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB pulls away for victory over Western New Mexico

UTPB 72, Western New Mexico 59

WESTERN NEW MEXICO (0-1)

Zyan Smith 2-8 3-4 7, Destiney Johnson 2-9 1-2 5, Jenika Padilla 0-1 0-0 0, Rachel Francisco 0-2 0-0 0, Kaela Chavez 4-9 0-0 11, Kyanne Kowatch 0 0-0 0, Cassandra Vickery 1-3 0-0 2, Olivia Lee 2-5 1-3 6, Alina Simon 2-5 1-1 5, Cyanaye Bobbitt 6-9 0-0 18, Abigail Walter 1-4 1-2 4, Charlise Bustillos 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-54 9-14 59.

UTPB (1-0)

Jada Berry 1-4 0-0 2, Morgan Helgesen 2-5 0-0 6, Ogechi Nwodo 2-6 0-0 4, Nokoia White 3-14 1-4 7, Rory Carter 4-7 2-3 13, Lauren Stallworth 5-5 0-0 10, Kim Best 2-3 1-2 6, Alexis Popham 2-4 0-0 4, Ally Haman 1-5 0-2 3, Chaunta Thomas 1-6 4-4 7, Kine Diop 0-1 0-0 0, Avalon Munoz 2-2 2-2 8, Alexus Quaadman 0-0 1-2 1, Karyssa Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Diavian Spencer 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-63 12-21 72.

WNMU.................... 14.. 10   17   18   —    59

UTPB....................... 23.... 8   22   19   —    72

3-Point goals — Western New Mexico 10-23 (Bobbitt 6-7, Chavez 3-7, Walter 1-4, Smith 0-1, Francisco 0-1, Vickery 0-1, Simon 0-2), UTPB 10-25 (Carter 3-4, Munoz 2-2, Helgesen 2-3, Best 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Haman 1-4, Popham 0-1, Diop 0-1, Berry 0-3, White 0-3). Total fouls — Western New Mexico 15, UTPB 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Western New Mexico 42 (Walter 7), UTPB 35 (White 5). Assists — Western New Mexico 15 (Smith 5), UTPB 10 (Carter 4).

Posted: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 5:05 pm

Posted: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 5:05 pm

The UTPB women’s basketball team had to wait four extra days to start it season and then got off to a slow start when it finally hit the court against Western New Mexico.

Spotting the visitors an early lead, the Falcons finally found an offensive rhythm and ran away to a 72-59 victory in a nonconference game Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

Rory Carter led the Falcons (1-0) with 13 points, with Lauren Stallworth adding 10 in the victory.

Cynaye Bobbitt led the Mustangs (0-1) with a game-high 18 points and Kaela Chavez finished with 11 in the loss.

After trailing 7-0, UTPB went on a 23-7 run to close out the first quarter with a nine-point lead.

The Falcons open Lone Star Conference play against Cameron at 5 p.m. Friday at the Falcon Dome.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

