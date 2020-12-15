WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB pulls away for victory over Western New Mexico

The UTPB women’s basketball team had to wait four extra days to start it season and then got off to a slow start when it finally hit the court against Western New Mexico.

Spotting the visitors an early lead, the Falcons finally found an offensive rhythm and ran away to a 72-59 victory in a nonconference game Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

Rory Carter led the Falcons (1-0) with 13 points, with Lauren Stallworth adding 10 in the victory.

Cynaye Bobbitt led the Mustangs (0-1) with a game-high 18 points and Kaela Chavez finished with 11 in the loss.

After trailing 7-0, UTPB went on a 23-7 run to close out the first quarter with a nine-point lead.

The Falcons open Lone Star Conference play against Cameron at 5 p.m. Friday at the Falcon Dome.