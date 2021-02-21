  • February 21, 2021

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second-half run pushes Lubbock Christian past UTPB

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second-half run pushes Lubbock Christian past UTPB

Lubbock Christian 72, UTPB 48

UTPB (5-11 overall, 4-11 Lone Star Conference))

Jada Berry 3-13 0-0 6, Alexis Popham 4-15 5-6 14, Alexus Quaadman 1-4 1-2 3, Avalon Munoz 1-6 2-2 4, Lauren Stallworth 0-0 2-2 2, Rory Carter 2-11 3-3 7, Morgan Helgesen 1-6 2-2 4, Chauta Thomas 2-6 4-4 8, Ally Haman 0-0 0-0 0, Kine Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Diavian Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-61 18-20 48.

Lubbock Christian (13-0, 11-0)

Emma Middleton 4-7 6-10 14, Juliana Roberton 1-3 0-0 2, Ashton Duncan 4-11 2-2 11, Madelyn Turner 5-9 1-1 13, Allie Schulte 5-7 6-6 16, Laynee Burr 1-4 4-5 6, Audrey Roberton 2-3 0-1 4, Savanna Sunrall 1-2 0-0 2, Whitney Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Maci Maddox 0-0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stovall 0-1 0-0 0, Brylee Winfrey 2-3 0-0 4, Lara Mason 0-1 0-0. Totals 25-51 19-25.

UTPB ........................ 8.. 12   17   11   —    48

Lubbock Christian .... 7.. 20   26   19   —    72

3-Point goals — UTPB 2-18 (Berry 04, Popham 1-2, Munoz 0-3, Carter 0-5, Helgesen 1-4), Lubbock Christian 3-18 (Middleton 0-1, Duncan 1-7, Turner 2-5, Schulte 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Sumrall 0-1, Stovall 0-1, Winfrey 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 26, Lubbock Christian 21. Fouled out — UTPB: Stallworth; Lubbock Christian: Schulte. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 44 (Munoz 7), Lubbock Christian 30 (Schulte 7). Assists — UTPB 4 (Four with 1), Lubbock Chrisitna 11 (Schulte 3).

Posted: Sunday, February 21, 2021 10:00 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second-half run pushes Lubbock Christian past UTPB Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333--7787 Odessa American

LUBBOCK The Lubbock Christian women’s basketball team broke the game open with a double-digit run to start the second half en route to a 72-48 victory against UTPB in Lone Star Conference play Sunday at the Rip Griffin Center.

Allie Schulte scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Lady Chaps, with Emma Middleton adding 14, Madelyn Turner 13 and Ashton Duncan 11 to the victory.

Alexis Popham scored 14 points to lead UTPB, which trailed 27-20 at halftime before Lubbock Christian started the third quarter with an 11-0 run.

