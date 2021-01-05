  • January 5, 2021

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second half comeback leads to Cameron win over UTPB - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second half comeback leads to Cameron win over UTPB

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Bio Box

Cameron 65, UTPB 56

CAMERON (2-1 OVERALL, 2-1 LONE STAR CONFERENCE)

Maighan Hedge 8-17, 4-5 25, Stephanie Peterson 4-7 3-4 12, Jazmin Luster 3-6 0-0 6, Katie King 1-2 2-4 5, Whitney Outon 2-7 0-0 4, Kiara Lovings 0-6 7-7 7, Logan Collyer 2-5 0-0 6, LaKya Leslie 0-0 0-0 0, Kassie Boorer 0-1 0-0 0, Michaela James 0-1 0-0 0, Sophia Diakomina 0-0 0-0 0, Karley Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 16-20 65.

UTPB (1-3, 0-3)

Rory Carter 4-12 0-0 9, Morgan Helgesen 3-8 0-0 6, Avalon Munoz 0-5 3-4 3, Karyssa Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Jada Berry 0-1 1-2 1, Nokoia White 6-16 1-2 16, Alexus Quaadman 3-6 0-3 6, Lauren Stallworth 2-2 0-0 4, Kim Best 1-1 2-2 4, Ally Haman 1-2 0-0 3, Chaunta Thomas 0-1 2-2 2, Kine Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Diavian Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 9-15 56.

Cameron 21 9 24 11 — 65

UTPB 17 18 10 11 — 56

3-Point goals — Cameron 9-25 (Hedge 5-10, Peterson 1-2, King 1-2, Outon 0-2, Lovings 0-4, Collyer 2-5), UTPB 5-15 (Carter 1-5, Helgesen 0-2, Munoz 0-1, Jackson 1-1, Berry 0-1, Whtie 2-4, Haman 1-1) . Total fouls — Cameron 19, UTPB 22. Fouled out — Cameron (King), UTPB (Stallworth). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Cameron 43 (Peterson 11), UTPB 33 (Quaadman 7). Assists — Cameron (12 (Peterson 5), UTPB 13 (Munoz 6).

Posted: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 9:00 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second half comeback leads to Cameron win over UTPB By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB women’s basketball team learned two valuable lessons during its game against Cameron:

>> Playing 25 percent of the game doesn’t lead to victory.

>> Paying close attention to Cameron’s Maighan Hedge is of utmost importance.

Hedge scored a game-high 25 points, including 14 in the second half, to lead the Aggies to a 65-56 comeback victory in Lone Star Conference play Tuesday afternoon at the Falcon Dome.

The game originally been scheduled for December before Cameron was forced to postpone events because of COVID-19 concerns.

Stephanie Peterson added 12 points in the victory. Cameron (2-1 overall, 2-1 in conference) outscored the Falcons 35-21 in the second half.

Nokoia White led UTPB (1-3, 0-3) with 15 points off the bench. Rory Carter added nine in the loss.

Freshman Avalon Munoz finished with six assists.

“Nokoia had her best game so far,” UTPB coach Rae Boothe said. “We are still looking for a rotation and we’re lacking leadership on the court.

“We have to find a group the gels well together and until we do that we just have to work really hard.”

The teams battled throughout the first quarter, but there were signs of the Falcons’ future struggles as they turned the ball over several times and sent the Aggies to the free throw line 11 times in the first 10 minutes.

Boothe was not happy with the effort and quickly got that point across to the players before the second quarter.

“Just trying to get them to play hard,” she said. “That’s the issue with this group, the level of intensity.”

The pep talk seemed to inspire UTPB, which came out much more aggressively in the second quarter and finally caught and passed the Aggies on the scoreboard courtesy of Carter’s 3-pointers from the right corner with 3:52 remaining in the first half.

The Aggies tied the game (26-26) on the following possession, with the Falcons answering with a 7-0 run that led to a 35-30 lead at halftime.

UTPB held Cameron to just nine points in the second quarter, with the Aggies taking just two free throws.

The Falcons’ momentum, however, didn’t carry over into the second half.

Just as the third quarter reached the halfway mark, Cameron regained the lead on a field goal by Whitney Outon for a 40-39 lead.

That sparked a 16-6 run by the Aggies, who finished the third quarter with a 54-45 lead and never looked back.

White did her best to pull the Falcons back into the game with seven points in the fourth quarter, but Hedge answered right back with all 11 points for the Aggies in the quarter to cement the road victory.

“We’ve got to have people rise to the occasion,” Boothe said. “We gave up 18 points on second chances and 16 points at the free throw line.

“But every game we play is learning, so hopefully our key players will rise to the occasion. Every possession matters.”

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 9:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 58%
Winds: SSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 65°/Low 38°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 29°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 58°/Low 29°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 28°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]