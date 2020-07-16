  • July 16, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College hires Bedell as new head coach

Posted: Thursday, July 16, 2020 5:13 pm

Franqua Bedell has been hired as Odessa College’s women’s basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

He replaces Ara Baten, who left in May to take over the women’s basketball program at South Plains College.

Bedell was an assistant coach at Missouri State this past season and has past Division I experience at Southeast Missouri State, Mississippi State and Virginia Commonwealth University.

He also has head coaching experience at the junior college level with Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College from 2013-18. Bedell finished with a 124-62 overall record and guided the school to the NJCAA National Championship in 2018.

The Odessa College women’s team will not compete during the 2020-21 season after the departure of Baten, recruiting issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and having just three returning players on the roster.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

