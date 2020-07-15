WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NJCAA decision won't impact Lady Wranglers

Drastic changes were made to the junior college athletic calendar for the upcoming 2020-21 school year when the National Junior College Athlete Association announced Monday that it was pushing back the start of the majority of competition until the spring semester.

Among those changes includes basketball not starting until January 2021.

This comes three weeks after Odessa College made the difficult decision to furlough the women’s basketball program until the 2021-22 school year.

Despite the NJCAA’s decision to delay the start of the upcoming basketball season, Odessa College athletic director Wayne Baker said the school still will not field a women’s team in January.

The Lady Wranglers currently do not have a new head coach as the school continues its search for a replacement for Ara Baten.

“Because of the fact that we still do not have a coach, we don’t have any players, we don’t have any coach and we’re going to be limited occupancy in our dorms and limited availability in our cafeterias, I would say that at this point in time, I would say that right now it does not change that,” Baker said.

Baten resigned in May to take the same position at South Plains College after 13 years in charge of the Lady Wranglers, qualifying the past four years for the NJCAA National Tournament.

Baker said Odessa College is getting closer to finding a replacement.

“I think it could be as early as the end of this week or it could continue to go on,” Baker said. “We’re getting pretty close. We could have this done by this week.

“We believe that we can find a coach that has not only head coaching experience but also proven success at that level and has some familiarity with the two-year college level.”